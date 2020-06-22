By Jim Cawley
For the Review
A local organization, quarterbacked by Roxborough resident Chuck Gondos, staged a peaceful protest rally outside the Kendrick Recreation Center on Saturday. The group, known as NW Philly For Social Change has a core mission to petition the city to pass a fair and equitable budget that supports enhanced social services within our community.
In solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, the demonstrators, supported by a subtle police presence, flashed thought-provoking signs as traffic weaved through the intersection of Ridge and Roxborough Aves. Given the number of motorists honking their horns in approval of the initiative, it appeared the gathering was making a positive impression in getting their message out in such a tranquil manner.
The volunteers also collected supplies to support the residents at Camp Maroon which is the encampment of tents along the Parkway asking for fair and equal housing for the Philadelphia homeless population.
According to organizer chuck Gondos, who grew up in our backyard, the NW Philly For Social Change “is working to approach community issues through a socially conscious lens and identify best-practices and programs to share with other communities in NW Philly.”
Gondos was generally pleased with the turnout for the event and the overwhelming positive response of passersby. He reflected that the rally “went great and we had tremendous support when people drove by us.”