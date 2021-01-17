The recent tumultuous upheaval in Washington reminded persons interested in history (such as me) to think about some events of 1829.
On March 4 of that year, the first time that the presidential inauguration ceremony was held on the East Portico of the United States Capitol in Washington, Andrew Jackson became the sixth President of the United States.
Jackson had defeated incumbent President John Quincy Adams. Four years earlier, both men had run for president, along with two other candidates. There was no clear winner of the election, which according to the Constitution, then sent the election into the House of Representatives.
The House had chosen Adams, the son of John Adams, who had been the second president.
But in the 1828 election, Andy Jackson was elected president. Unlike Adams, a Harvard-educated New Englander, Jackson was a roughneck guy from the Carolinas, who had fought in the Continental army during the Revolution at the age of 13.
Grown up, he became a lawyer, and as a general in the War of 1812, with a ragtag army of backwoods militiamen and untrained volunteers, defeated crack British troops at the Battle of New Orleans in 1815.
After a brief inauguration ceremony on that March day in 1829, Jackson went home to the presidential mansion, and found it jammed with well-wishers, many of whom had spent the morning doing some celebratory drinking.
Politicians and other well-known visitors greeted him first, but ordinary citizens who considered him one of their own began rushing forward to shake his hand. Equal pushing and shoving was applied by people trying to get at the refreshments.
Apparently, no one had anticipated such an uncontrolled wall-to-wall mob. Only people who had been invited were expected.
Servants with punch bowls and trays of food were disastrously bumped into. Waiters trying to carry a large bowl of spiked orange punch got caught in the crowd and spilled it on the elegant carpet.
Men in work boots stood on expensive upholstered furniture, trying to see Jackson over the crowd. Later reports claimed that chairs and other furniture were damaged, and several thousand dollars worth of cut glass and china were broken.
A South Carolina senator summed up the event as “a regular Saturnalia.” Another attendee reported that “ladies fainted, men were seen with bloody noses and such a scene of confusion took place as is impossible to describe.”
Amidst it all, a bunch of children were, according to one witness, “scrambling, fighting and romping.”
People who sensibly wanted to leave, but couldn’t get through the crowd to the door, began leaving through windows.
“At one time,” a witness later wrote, “the president, who had retreated and retreated until he was pressed against the wall, could only be secured by a number of gentleman forming around him.”
Finally, the new President Jackson, 61 years old, rattled by all the hand-shaking attention, managed to sneak out the back of the building, and escaped to the rooms he had been renting at Gadsby’s hotel, down the river at Alexandria. The party continued for quite a while before anybody missed him.
