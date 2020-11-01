No matter what you think of yesterday’s election, be glad it isn’t like the confusion in 1876, when nobody was sure who was president for days after the polls closed.
It had been a good year for Philadelphia, with a full one-fifth of the nation’s population descending on Fairmount Park that summer for the huge world’s fair celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
But there was also an economic depression in progress, with widespread unemployment and labor strikes in some parts of the 38 United States, and the outgoing administration of President Ulysses S. Grant was plagued with corruption.
For the new presidential election, it was widely expected among politicians that Grant would run for a third term, breaking the precedent of serving only two. But he declined to run.
Congressman James G. Blaine of Maine emerged as the front-runner for the Republican nomination. However, Blaine was unable to win a majority at the 1876 Republican National Convention.
The Republicans settled on Rutherford B. Hayes, governor of Ohio, a general in the recent Civil War and not the most charismatic candidate you might imagine.
A lawyer and staunch abolitionist, Hayes had defended refugee slaves in court proceedings during the antebellum years.
The Democrats, who had not won the White House for 20 years, nominated equally dull Samuel Tilden, governor of New York, a lawyer noted mainly for fighting big city corruption.
It turned out to be a huge election, with more than 80 percent of the eligible voters going to the polls. Counting the ballots was slow, particularly in Southern and Western states. Tilden seemed to be ahead early on, and Hayes went to bed on election night believing that Tilden had won.
Part of the problem was that the Civil War had ended only 11 years before, and many Southern Democrats were still actively trying to eliminate the first-time votes of the newly enfranchised Black men, most of whom would be voting Republican then, of course, like their savior, the late President Lincoln.
After weeks of argument, Congress in January created an electoral commission of congressmen and Supreme Court justices, eight Republicans and seven Democrats, to decide who won the election.
Guess what. Everything the commission voted on, the result was eight to seven.
(Ironically, their meetings were held in the Wormley House, a major hotel in Washington that was owned by James Wormley, an African American who was probably the wealthiest Black man in the city.)
When the electoral commission floundered, representatives of the candidates began meeting for secret negotiations. The deal that was worked out set the tone for race relations for years to come.
Hayes agreed to withdraw federal troops and cede control of the Southern states to Democrat governments if they did not dispute his election.
In turn, the Southern Democrats promised to respect the basic rights of the African Americans there, but most, of course, did not.
Rutherford B. Hayes was officially announced as president on March 2, 1877, and was inaugurated three days later.
It’s a bit early to speculate about how the results of the present election will look to someone writing about it in a newspaper 145 years from now. If there are newspapers 145 years from now.
