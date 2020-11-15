Looking through a box of old books, I came upon a curiosity published in 1928. It was a standard sized book, about five by eight inches, 318 pages, with a dark blue binding. In gold letters, on the cover and the spine, was the title: “One Day.”
In book form, it reprinted the entire editorial contents of the Night Extra Edition of The Evening Bulletin of June 4, 1928. (Newspapers had several editions a day in those days.)
I don’t know whether the book was sold or given away, but the idea was to show the public how much material subscribers got in a daily newspaper, which then cost two cents.
The book reproduces a little more than 102 columns of news, editorials and other reading material, plus photos and comics. It did not include the advertising.
Page one of the paper has its main story with the headline, “Antipodes Fliers 2388 Miles Out on Hop for Fijis.” Four American men were on a record-breaking airplane flight from California to Australia.
Five other long articles inside the paper were devoted to the project, with photos and a map. It was the kind of news coverage a space flight would get today.
A couple of murders then followed in the news. There was a long article about a New Jersey politician who was accused of spending more money than allowed by law to win the primary election for U.S. Senate.
Another big headline story reported that 100 “transcribers” had been laid off in City Hall’s Recorder of Deeds office. The Inquirer article mentioned that “ward leaders were active about City Hall,” trying to retain jobs of men who had been hired as political favors. The pay was five dollars a day.
Among the typical other stories was another aviation first, about a plane about to make a daring flight across the Atlantic.
One sub-head reported, “Lindbergh-Like Blonde Completes Crew of Three.” A photo revealed that the woman did somewhat resemble the male aviator who had daringly flown non-stop across the ocean alone the previous year.
The caption identifies the blonde as Miss Amelia Earhart. A separate article about her mentions that she attended the Ogontz School in Philadelphia. (It became Penn State Abington.) If you don’t know who she was, ask your grandfather.
The book’s news articles ranged from the Chinese government asking the United States to withdraw its troops from North China, to a Philadelphia boy, 16, driving a stolen car, shot dead by a policeman, to people fleeing a fire at Fourth and Green Sts. started by a man smoking in bed.
There’s a table that records the temperature and humidity hour by hour since the previous night, obituaries, a list of ships that arrived in port, names of couples who applied for marriage licenses, weather reports both local and from major cities in the U. S. and Canada.
There’s financial news, baseball scores, letters to the editor, times of radio programs, comics and a bedtime story for children.
The Bulletin was selling more than 550,000 copies daily then; there was no Sunday edition. There were four other daily newspapers in Philly.
There was no mention in the book of television.
