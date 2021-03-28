One of the features of Harper’s Magazine in recent years is “Harper’s Index,” on a page always up front before a reader comes to the excessively erudite articles.
The Index is a relatively new department of the magazine, which is a monthly publication started in 1850 by the Harper & Brothers book publishers in New York.
The publishing company was founded in 1817 by brothers James and John Harper. Other brothers, Wesley and Fletcher, joined the business in the 1820s. By 1825, Harper’s had become the largest publisher in New York.
In the early days, the magazine published the work of such contemporary writers as Horatio Alger, Horace Greeley, Henry James, Jack London, Booth Tarkington, Mark Twain and Theodore Roosevelt.
In more recent years, as Harper’s merged with other book publishers, the magazine became a separate corporation, and for a while was a division of the Minneapolis Star & Tribune newspaper company, of all things.
In 1980, the MacArthur Foundation and the Atlantic Richfield Co. formed the Harper’s Magazine Foundation, and Harper’s magazine continues to publish. It was in the Eighties that the Harper’s Index was created.
The latest Index, on page nine of the April issue of the magazine, presents 39 items. Six of them are concerned with sex, and therefore will not be discussed here, although I suspect that most readers of the Review may be aware of such matters.
Items in the Index vary wildly. Merriam-Webster (You know who they are, I’m sure) define index as “a list (as of bibliographical information or citations to a body of literature) arranged usually in alphabetical order of some specified datum.”
The first items in the April issue’s Index:
“Percentage of American adults who are in therapy: 47
“Who went to therapy for the first time last year: 17.
“Who believe that the pandemic has meaningfully damaged their mental health: 62.”
That’s the kind of information Harper’s Index generally dispenses. But it can get more specific, too. For instance: “Number of days that a man stayed at Chicago O’Hare Airport because he was afraid of flying during the pandemic. 89.”
It’s impossible to estimate which of the items in the list is the least useful. For instance: “Amount in revenue that New York City is expected to lose in 2022 on account of COVID-19: $2,500,000.000.” Or “Minimum number of ducks that have been slaughtered in France this year to stave off avian influenza. 2,000,000.” Or such food for thought as: “Number of U. S. troops deployed to Washington, D. C., on Inauguration Day, 27,750. Number of U. S. troops deployed in Afghanistan and Iraq on that day, 5,000.”
And perhaps the most interesting item in the Index, there is the “Amount being offered by a U. S. businessman for evidence of consciousness after permanent bodily death, $950,000."
