A 13-foot-tall prehistoric Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton named Stan was sold by Christie’s auction house a couple of weeks ago for $32 million.
It was on display alongside 54 more conventional works of art. For patrons who were puzzled, a Christie’s spokesperson opined that the T. rex bones stood very naturally alongside a Picasso or a Warhol.
I suppose you can’t argue with Christie’s. It was founded by James Christie in London on Dec. 5, 1766. It hustles art on King Street, St James's, in London, and in Rockefeller Center in New York, and its annual sales are in the millions.
If Christie’s says something is art, then it darn well is art.
Tyrannosauruses, or Tyrannosauri, or whatever, lived in what is now western North America 83 million years ago, give or take a fortnight. They stood from 12 to 20 feet high, weighed up to 30,000 pounds or so, and enjoyed eating smaller dinosaurs.
The Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton sold by Christie’s was named Stan because Stan Sacrison, an amateur paleontologist, out looking at plant life in Harding County, South Dakota in 1987 with his brother Steve, spotted rex's pelvis sticking out of the side of a cliff.
The Black Hills Institute of Geological Research (BHI), a company that supplies fossils for research, teaching and exhibit, got interested. After learning about the specimen, BHI scientists spent more than 300,000 hours excavating and preparing the nearly 40-foot-long (12 meters) T. rex, which they named after its discoverer.
I’m not well informed on the ownership situation, but there were complications. I find ultimately a statement from the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology:
"In the case of Stan the T. rex, the situation is complex and we understand that the sale is the result of a court ruling. In this instance, we have requested that Christie's restrict the sale to bidders from institutions committed to curating specimens for the public good and in perpetuity, or those bidding on behalf of such institutions."
It's unclear whether the auction house heeded SVP's request.
About 50 T. rex skeletons have been unearthed since the species was identified in 1905, but only a quarter of them are considered nearly complete, which means to a paleontologist that more than half the dinosaur's bones were retrieved.
Curiously, scientists know how old a dinosaur was when it died because dinosaur bones have growth rings, like a tree.
Before Stan, the highest priced fossil to be auctioned was a complete T. rex named Sue, which sold for $8.36 million in 1997 ($13.5 million in today's dollars) to the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago.
Sue the dinosaur’s sex is unknown; that T. rex was named for Sue Hendrickson, who discovered it in 1990 nearFaith, South Dakota.
Sue the person was looking for fossils, and spotted a few large vertebrae jutting out of an eroded bluff. It took six people 17 days to dig that dinosaur’s bones from the ground.
It seems to me that dinosaur fossils should have some kind oi legal protection, and not just become the property of somebody who happens to dig one up in his back yard. But maybe if I found a $32 million bunch of bones out back, I’d change my mind.
