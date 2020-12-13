The magazine called “Travel + Leisure” usually suggests that travelers should head for such places as the Samana Peninsula in the Dominican Republic, or the Ras Al Khaimah emerate, or Finland’s far north.
But the current December issue offers 13 pages, starting on page 84, with the headline “Philly Special.”
No, the article doesn’t start with Independence Hall or the Betsy Ross House or some other “good for the kids” cliché destination.
The text starts out, “Beyond Philadelphia’s historic center lies a constellation of neighborhoods. . .”
It was written by a Philadelphian, who knows that the city covers more than 142 square miles (although six percent is water, what with the rivers and creeks and all), and has more than a million and a half residents.
She writes of the city’s “inspiring urban renaissance,” and a little of that might involve the activities of tourists who are inspired by the magazine.
The first page of the article features photos of Kalaya, a Thai restaurant on South Ninth Street near Catherine.
The second page has a huge color photo of folks lunching on the eighth-floor rooftop restaurant the caption identifies as the Bok Bar. It has a beautiful view of the distant center city skyline. But, last I heard, the restaurant was closed.
The article devotes a lot of space to the building, which houses about 140 artists and such enterprises as furniture makers, jewelry designers, and skin care companies, of all things.
Jennifer Wilson, writer of the article, points out that there are still rows of lockers in some halls, and blackboards in rooms. That’s because the building was originally a vocational high school.
The proximity of the building to some Vietnamese and other Asian eating places probably causes many people these days to assume that Bok is an Asian name.
Actually, the school was named for Edward Bok (1863–1930), a Dutch born editor and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, who edited the Ladies Home Journal at the Curtis Publishing Company in Philadelphia for 30 years.
(Edward Bok is said to have coined the name “living room” for the room of a house that had previously been called the parlor or drawing room. End of digression.)
The Bok school was one of the several vocational high schools the city’s Board of Education built in the late 1930s to teach such trades as carpentry, restaurant-level cooking, brick laying, plastering, plumbing, tailoring, hairdressing and other vocational what-not.
It was one of 23 Philadelphia schools closed in 2013 for budgetary reasons. The property was purchased by Scout, an urban development company, who opened the rooftop beer garden.
It was originally called Le Bok Fin, a takeoff on the French name Le Bec Fin, at that time probably the best restaurant in town.
The writer goes on with visits to other establishments in the East Passyunk neighborhood, and then heads up town to Fishtown and Old Kensington, observing things of interest to Philadelphians.
Readers of “Travel + Leisure” magazine are, I presume, scattered all over the United States and beyond. The magazine reports on exotic and distant places for travelers to visit.
I wonder how many folks in distant parts of the country, and the world, will read this article about Philly and feel a siren call to come and visit. The article doesn’t mention our historic sites here, which I think of as the reason for distant people to tour the city.
If the lure of the restaurantss is not enough, we do have that big bell here.
Visit columnist Jim Smart’s web site at jamessmartsphiladelphia.com.