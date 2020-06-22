The controversial use of excessive force by law enforcement officers is nothing new. The current controversy about cops beating citizens would remind a history buff of Philadelphia’s first case of such behavior, just a bit more than three centuries ago.
It was on Sept. 4, 1704, that some town watchmen seized the opportunity to beat up a fellow they didn’t like. He happened to be the governor’s son – William Penn Jr.
Everything was new in the little North American city. William Penn had created a charter in 1701, after King George gave him the land for his Sylvania.
John Evans, Penn’s appointed deputy governor, had just arrived in February. So had William Penn’s son.
The law in Philadelphia was just normal British law. It was enforced by paid men of the Watch, and some volunteers. After dark, they patrolled the dark, muddy streets with lanterns.
The watchmen took their orders from Sheriff John Finney and Constable James Wood. They had been issued a long list of their duties, which sounded easy but left a lot of possibility for problems.
For example, the volunteer watchmen’s instructions included: “If thou meet any disorderly persons in the street, endeavor to suppress them, and commit them to Gaol until next morning, but if, with the assistance of the Watch, thou canst not, then learn their names, make return thereof accordingly next day to some magistrate.”
There were no instructions about what to do if the disorderly person decided to put up a fight.
So, things were not always pleasant at night in the Quaker City. Minutes of the city’s Council for the night of Sept. 3, 1704, reported complaints “of great disorders lately committed within ye Citty in ye night season, to ye great disturbance of ye sober inhabitants, and ye encouragement of vice, by evil examples.”
It was the next night that things got out of hand in Enoch Story’s tavern, called the Sign of the Pewter Platter, in Coomb’s Alley (which ran from Front to Second St. opposite Christ Church.)
Deputy Gov. Evans and Sheriff Finney were among the men spending a quiet evening there. So was the colonial governor’s son, young Billy Penn.
Constable Wood and some watchmen came in, and as the imbibing progressed, some sort of argument began, concerning the Pennsylvania militia.
Somebody called for the lights to be put out. Alderman Wilcox and more watchmen came in. Blows were struck by all concerned, and men including Wood and host Story were beaten.
Billy Penn called for pistols. In the dark, the watchmen took the opportunity to give the snooty kid a severe beating.
Other men joined in the fray, including a few watchmen who tried to keep the peace. The whole crowd, roughly subdued by men of the watch, soon wound up appearing before Mayor Griffith Jones.
The mayor and Council took up the investigation and indicted several people, but ultimately, a trial was forbidden “by proclamation” by Deputy Gov. Evans. (Gov. William Penn was in England.)
Young Billy Penn had haughtily insisted that he was not responsible to his father’s petty officers. He had gone up the river to the privacy of his family’s Bucks County country estate at Pennsbury.
But he was humiliated, and finally went home to England on the British man-of-war ship “Jersey.” He was so angry that he quit the Society of Friends and became an Episcopalian.
