Will future audiences be at home?
The lethal virus that is wandering around, killing people and affecting almost every aspect of life, seems to have disrupted most things that gather people together.
There have been acts of nature in the past that have kept people from assembling. I never thought about how many such activities there were until the current virus invaded us.
People do like to do things in bunches. We have theaters, churches, restaurants, schools, riots, dances, parties, picnics, parades, sports, and all sorts of places and activities, often involving things that people could do alone. Yet we like to get together and do them in groups.
But I’ve been thinking that the latest technology could alter that. And the pandemic is offering a test. The lords of the major professional sports are talking about all sorts of changes.
Baseball, which would normally be performing right now to large crowds, is likely to have teams from its two leagues playing each other during what’s left of the regular season, and of a new system arranged in the so-called post season.
The ball players would be playing in an empty stadium. But fear not; you could see it all on television.
Football and other sports face the same possible future. And it’s not hard to imagine teachers broadcasting their work to students at home.
The news broadcasts have already made some changes. Some weather-guessers and other auxiliary reporters are broadcasting from their homes, not a central studio.
TV newspersons almost never had a live audience. Sports broadcasts were pictures taken of an activity that was happening in front of a large audience.
Suppose, just suppose, that the broadcasters and the spectators got used to the epidemic-created system. Suppose sports were played without a live audience, and all spectators watched on television?
It has almost happened with movies. There are not nearly as many movie theaters today as there were when I was young. When I was high school age in the dim days of yore, it was a short walk from my house to five movie theaters.
Figures given on the computer say there are about 5,800 movie theaters in the United States. Wikipedia says there are now television sets in about 114 million households in the nation, and almost all show several movies every day.
People will still go out to see movies or sports, I guess. We all have kitchens, but most folks still occasionally go out to eat meals.
But could we be approaching the time when sports, newscasts, and even plays, concerts and operas will be mostly sent into homes on television screens, and crowds of people will no longer gather in auditoriums or stadiums to see some of them?
And no one will have to go to a school building, but can get educated at home, by teachers also at home.
And the so-called anchor persons of television news programs, and the weather reporters with their maps and charts, will be appearing in their homes rather than a studio.
And you’ll be lounging comfortably in the living room, or perhaps a TV room, and had not had to dress up and drive somewhere to see the latest movie.
Or, will people still have a traditional craving to become part of an audience of dozens of strangers.
I can’t guess. But restaurants may have a safe future. People will still go out to eat, unless it becomes common to hire a chef and a waitress. And a dish washer.
