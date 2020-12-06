As we continue moving toward the seasonal consumption of candy canes, cookies, and other sugar-packed Christmas-time goodies, along come some spoil-sport scientists who tell is that consumption of too much sugary stuff can cause depression.
And a whole bunch of other stuff.
According to some information I came upon on the Internet, and was foolish enough to read it, nutritionists and other sourpuss experts warn us that ingesting lots of sugar may cause ups and downs in the glucose in your blood; causing fatigue, irritability, dizziness, insomnia, night sweats, forgetfulness, depression and all sorts of other annoying things.
And it’s not just the box of chocolates from your uncle that might mess you up. Refined sugar and refined carbohydrates in white bread, pasta, rice and other processed foods have also been linked to depression.
That’s because they use up B vitamins. And B vitamins are needed to turn processed food into energy.
A study of 3,456 middle-aged civil servants, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry found that those whose diet contained a lot of processed foods had a 58 percent increased risk for depression, whereas those whose diet contained more whole foods had a 26 percent reduced risk for depression.
Sugar also diverts the supply of another nutrient involved in mood, chromium, vital for keeping your blood sugar level stable because insulin, which clears glucose from the blood, can’t work properly without it.
The Internet is full of information about what chromium does and where to find it, but doesn’t say much about it except that it is a trace element.
The Internet tells me that there are 14 trace elements in my body. Some are essential, some are not, and some they don’t know what the heck they are.
I didn’t find a lot of information, but I found plenty of advice.
One site that seems to make sense says I should always eat breakfast. Some of typical foods are known to be nutritionally essential, others may be essential (although the evidence is incomplete), and the rest are probably nonessential.
It says I should enhance my beta-endorphin level, but doesn’t say how. It sounds scary. I didn’t know I had one.
I am also advised to reduce or eliminate sugars and white things to minimize the beta-endorphin priming that comes with a hit of sugars.
Furthermore, it tells me to make changes in my life to enhance activities, and lists meditation, exercise, music, orgasm, yoga, prayer and dancing, that support the production of my own beta-endorphin in a steady and consistent way.
I generally engage in only one of those activities. After giving it some thought, I’ve decided not to tell you which one. And it’s a little late in my life to do any enhancing,
The on-line depression information says that this time of year is the worst for depression. Some experts cite the reduced sunlight, some blame the lower temperatures, and now comes this new reason for depression, the ingestion of too much sugar during the holidays.
The thing to do is to avoid reading the experts’ opinions of the seasonal consumption of sweets, and just ignore the fatigue, irritability, dizziness, insomnia, night sweats, forgetfulness and depression I’ll get from all that good Christmas candy.
