One of the sad effects of the ongoing epidemic unpleasantness that might upset literature fans everywhere is the cancellation of the annual Ernest Hemingway Look-Alike Contest.
The usual assembly of middle-aged guys with gray beards, who think they look like the late author, is not the only festivity clobbered by that nasty COVID-19. The Florida Keys, where Hemingway lived in the 1930s, has been closed to visitors since March.
The three-night competition was scheduled for late July. Usually, 100 or so old guys who think they look like Hemingway assemble at Sloppy Joe’s bar in Key West and try to pretend that they can write, and drink, like their idol. (The latter may be possible, but probably not the former.)
The contest is part of the annual Hemingway Days festival the Key Westers stage around the writer’s birthday, July 21. Several scholarly meetings and readings take place. There is also a marlin fishing tournament, honoring one of Hemingway’s favorite pastimes.
Hemingway wrote many of his books in his house in Key West; it is now a museum. “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “To Have and Have Not” and “The Snows of Kilimanjaro” were written there.
What I’ve read about the annual contest doesn’t make it clear exactly what the contestants have to do. Since it’s called the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, one would assume that all they have to do is stand there and look like Hemingway.
But since there are around 100 contestants, and the contest goes on for three nights, there must be more to it. I guess I’ll have to wait till July of 2021 to find out.
Hemingway was born in 1899 in Oak Park, Illinois, north of Chicago. His father was a doctor, and also an outdoorsman who taught his son to love hunting and fishing.
Young Ernest graduated from high school when he was 18, and got a job as a reporter for the Kansas City Star. When the first World War began, he tried to enlist but was rejected because he had bad eyesight,
He became an ambulance driver for the Red Cross in Italy, where a mortar shell blasted more than 200 bits of metal into his legs.
He went back to the newspaper business when healed, and as a newspaper writer, I’d like to think that what he learned while turning out accounts of news events made him the lucid yet elegant story teller he later became.
He then began writing fiction. I’m not going to try to produce a Hemingway biography here.
But I find myself a bit annoyed that the Key West folks seem to have made the central event of their annual Hemingway remembrance a look-alike contest.
That might be lots of fun. But can’t they include a Hemingway Writing Contest, with appropriate writers and university scholars as judges?
Hemingway loved watching bullfights in Spain, fishing in Florida and hunting in Africa, but he didn’t win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1954 for places he went and things he did.
I’m pleased that there were some more serious events scheduled for the now-canceled Hemingway birthday activities. And the look-alike contest must be fun.
But I believe that other Hemingway admirers might agree: there should be more important elements than the gathering of a bunch of old guys with gray beards.
Visit columnist Jim Smart’s web site at jamessmartsphiladelphia.com.