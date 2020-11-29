On the first of December, 1887, London magazine publisher Samuel Orchard Beeton, in his annual Christmas issue, featured a mystery story by Dr. Arthur Conan Doyle that described the meeting of a Dr. John Watson and an eccentric young detective with the unlikely name Sherlock Holmes.
Called “A Study in Scarlet,” it became the first of 56 Holmes short stories and four novels written by Doyle until 1927, and then was followed through the years by countless printed stories, stage plays, movies, radio programs, television and all sorts of things by all sorts of people.
Doyle somehow managed to find time to be a doctor, but was a prolific writer, turning out fantasy and science fiction stories, plays, poetry, historical novels and non-fiction, as well as the Sherlock Holmes mysteries.
The living inspiration for the deductive abilities of Sherlock Holmes was said to be Dr. Joseph Bell (who coincidentally was born on Dec. 2, in 1837.) He was a Scottish surgeon at the medical school of the University of Edinburgh.
Arthur Conan Doyle served as Bell’s clerk at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in 1877.Bell was involved in conducting several Scotland Yard police investigations, including the famous Jack the Ripper murders in 1888.
After that first Sherlock Holmes novel, Doyle’s second one, "The Sign of the Four" appeared in Lippincott's Magazine in Philadelphia in February, 1890.
The public wanted more Sherlock Holmes and his tricky crime-deducing, and Doyle gave it to them, with dozens of stories in the Strand magazine in London. But he really wanted to be known for the historical novels he was writing.
So in December of 1893, Doyle decided to get rid of Sherlock Holmes. He published a magazine short story called "The Final Problem" in which Holmes and his arch-enemy, Professor Moriarity, wrestle on the ledge of the steep Reichenbach Falls in Switzerland, and plunge to their deaths together.
Public outcry was tremendous. How dare Doyle kill Sherlock Holmes? The Strand magazine lost thousands of subscribers in protest.That led Doyle to revive Holmes in 1901 in the novel "The Hound of the Baskervilles" which took place before the unfortunate falls incident.
Holmes' fictional close call at the Reichenbach Falls is now celebrated in the nearby Swiss town of Meiringden, last I heard, with a museum, a statue, and a reproduction of Holmes and Watson’s flat on Baker St. in London. Visitors can stay at Das Hotel Sherlock Holmes.
The fateful ledge is marked by a plaque written in English, German, and French. The English inscription reads "At this fearful place, Sherlock Holmes vanquished Professor Moriarty, on 4 May 1891."
In 1903, Doyle published his first Holmes short story in 10 years, "The Adventure of the Empty House", in which it was explained that only Moriarty had fallen over the falls, but Holmes had other enemies, so he briefly made it look like he was dead.
"His Last Bow. The War Service of Sherlock Holmes", later titled "His Last Bow: An Epilogue of Sherlock Holmes", was first published in September, 1917, in Strand magazine in London and Collier’s magazine in the United States, and then collected as a book anthology of eight stories titled “His Last Bow: Some Reminiscences of Sherlock Holmes” the following month. Case-Book of Sherlock Holmes,” the final set of 12 Holmes stories by Doyle in the Strand between October 1921 and April 1927, was published late in1927. But Holmes lived on in print, film and radio for years.
