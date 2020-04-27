With all the current confusion and disruption in our lives lately, I noticed one thing that seems to be working normally. The letter carrier gets here at the same time every weekday afternoon, within five minutes before or after two o’clock.
The U. S. Postal Service said a couple of weeks ago that it expects to lose $13 billion this year due to the effects of coronavirus, and will run out of cash in about September.
Part of Congress’s proposed $2 trillion bill meant to save the government was $13 billion for the Postal Service. But President Trump has declared that he would veto the bill if it helps the Postal Service. He objects because the bill includes deliveries for a private company, Amazon.
It’s only a coincidence, folks, that Amazon is owned by Jeff Bezos, a rival gazillionaire of the President, who also happens to own the Washington Post, a newspaper that regularly annoys the President. But I digress.
Reading about Trumpian dislike of the Postal Service reminds a Philadelphia history buff like me of the complaints about the mail in its early days by John F. Watson, in the three fat volumes of his writings assembled by Willis P. Hazard 115 years ago.
Watson started off by expressing admiration for the “modern” 19th century postal service. “Mails passing with such celerity, and so little of charge,” he wrote. “This is something that everybody feels, and rejoices in.” He gives the example of a half-ounce letter going all the way to California for ten cents.
He recalls when letters of that kind might take a month to get there, sometimes after two or three tries, and would cost 25 cents.
And he looks with annoyed amusement on that fancy new invention, the envelope, boasting that he has never yet used one.
Watson, who wrote between 1830 and 1860, demonstrated that mixture of admiration and annoyance as he wrote his “Annals of Philadelphia.”
He was born in 1779, and wrote in the early 19th century his wistful memories of the expanses of open land of what he called “the West side of Philadelphia, from Ninth and Tenth Sts. to Schuylkill.”
He recorded his recollections of such wonders as Baldwin’s first locomotive, built in 1832, hauling passengers and freight up Ninth St. on the Philadelphia, Germantown and Norristown line at a frightening 60 miles per hour.
Watson’s observations and opinions have given Philadelphia historians information and insights into every-day life in the city. As he wrote near the end of his life, at age 81, he tended to view modern changes with disdain, such as that use of envelopes.
He expressed shock at that sexy new female fashion, the hoopskirt. “They are so suggestive of immodest thoughts,” he fussed, “both while worn and also when seen dangling from stores along the streets, just like so many parachutes. One feels as if they must be scanning them, to conjecture how and where the limbs therein could be found!”
He also was dismayed at the repulsive new fashion of men wearing beards. He recalled the days when whiskers were seen only “when the Tunkards and Menonists of inland Pennsylvania used to come to the city.”
Those three volumes by John F. Watson, and his accomplice, Willis P. Hazzard, take us back to everyday life and attitudes in those early days. Is anybody writing books, or some electronic equivalent, about life in Philly now, for folks to read 150 years from now?
And will there still be letter carriers?
Visit columnist Jim Smart’s web site at jamessmartsphiladelphia.com.