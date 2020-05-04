As I see people walk six feet apart, with a mask covering their breathing, I think back 60 years or more to the days when the disease everyone feared was polio.
It was poliomyelitis, but when I was a boy, folks called it infantile paralysis. Every summer in the Thirties and Forties, we were warned about it. If enough children were stricken, swimming pools and playgrounds would shut down, events would be cancelled, and sometimes movie theaters would close.
Nobody seemed to know what caused it, or how to stop it from crippling children. An old timer in the neighborhood warned me that I could catch it if I petted stray cats.
Some summers were worse than others, but we all knew some kids who were victims.
One of the boys in our elementary school class caught it. He was out of school for a while, and when he came back, his legs were covered with metal frames to allow him to walk, and he had to adjust them when he sat down.
When he grew up, he could set his leg braces and played drums in a band.
He stood with the other students outside our elementary school one day to see President Franklin Roosevelt pass by. His train came in at Frankford Junction for some reason, and his motorcade would go down Frankford Ave with the president waving from an open car.
Roosevelt had contracted polio in 1921, at age 39. In 1927, he had established an institution for polio patients at Warm Springs, Georgia, where the warm mineral baths were believed to help polio victims.
After Roosevelt became president in 1933, balls that took place on Roosevelt’s birthday each January raised money for the care of polio patients. In 1938 they developed into the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, later renamed the March of Dimes.
In the 1950s, a fellow I knew who was a talented artist in his teens was suddenly and mysteriously hit by polio, and was for a while in one of the big breathing-machines called an iron lung, which contained his body from the armpits down and forced air in and out of his lungs.
He loved to draw cartoons. Lying on his back, he felt helpless. I went to an art supply place, and a salesman told me that he had a means of drawing in that supine position without spilling ink. It was something new, called a felt-tipped pen.
That artist survived, and on crutches had a career as an artist and teacher.
I looked it up to compare polio with all the recent newspaper articles and television reports about coronavirus.
From 1915 to 1955, there were typically about 15,000 cases of paralysis a year in the United States. The peak year was 1952, when there were 57,879 polio cases in the United States, with 3,145 deaths.
In 1955, Jonas Salk at the University of Pittsburgh developed a vaccine that prevents polio. Campaigns to inoculate children followed.
These days, I never hear about anyone suffering from polio. Many doctors and scientists must be working on today’s medical evil, and it’s likely that in a few years, we’ll be able to say the same about coronavirus.
And unfortunately, it's also likely that some other plague will come along.