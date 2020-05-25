Pardon me if I feel like I’m a bit old
When I was a little boy, our family had three Philadelphia newspapers delivered to the house every day. In the morning, we got The Record. In the afternoon, we got the Evening Ledger and the Evening Bulletin.
My father bought the Daily News on the way to work (if he was working; this was during the Depression.) He wouldn’t buy the Inquirer; he said it was anti-union.
The Record had about 325,000 weekday circulation in those days, the News maybe 200,000, the Inquirer perhaps 160,000. The Ledger sold about 300,000 in the afternoon. The Bulletin was the leader, selling more than 500,000 copies daily. As I learned to read, I read 'em all.
These days, we have just the Inquirer, selling about 160,000 daily.
I mention this as I watch the newspaper business quietly decompose. As a guy who has spent most of his life working for newspapers, I feel sad when I read full page ads in the Inquirer and in the elegant weekly Chestnut Hill Local asking readers to donate money to help keep the papers publishing.
Most sources of such history say that the first thing like a newspaper was printed weekly by a German named Johann Carolus in the 17th century. It was called “Relation aller fürnemmen und gedenckwürdigen historien” (“Account of all distinguished and commemorable stories.”)
The first daily newspaper is said to have been The Daily Courant, published from 1702 to 1735 in London. It was one page of two columns of what it called “news,” with advertisements on the reverse side. Some sources say it was published by Edward Mallet, and others say by Elizabeth Mallet. I don’t want to get into that argument.
Nor is this the place to argue about historians who say that Boston printer Benjamin Harris produced the first newspaper in the colonies, Publick Occurrences, in 1690, while others say that our really first continuously-published newspaper was the Boston News-Letter, started in 1704.
My point is that newspapers have been with us for a long time, but they may now be endangered.
First came radio. My grandfather had his doubts about information that came out of that fancy box. He believed the newspapers.
I remember a day when I was about ten years old, and my father took me to an open house of the KYW radio station on Chestnut St. The guide showed us how they broadcast stuff right to our living room. Not many years later, they began sending nothing but news.
In one room on a high floor that day was a lot of gear and a huge camera. Our guide told us that this was some experimental Westinghouse equipment they called television. One of these days, they would be broadcasting pictures to our house.
And technology galloped along, until now, we have all kinds of electronic paraphernalia at home, and in our cars, and in our pockets, that tell us the latest news and countless sorts of other things.
Through all of that, I worked for a lifetime for or with newspapers, and sometimes magazines, and other things related to what used to be called journalism.
And suddenly those electronic contraptions with mysterious abilities are beginning to provide the world with information, and newspapers are asking for donations to stay alive.
Pardon me if I feel like I've become a bit old.