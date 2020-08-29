One of the many peculiar things about human beings (except you and me, of course,) is that we like to denounce categories of people because of the bad behavior of some of them.
We decide to dislike, or even all-out hate, another race, religion, nationality, sex, occupation or any category you can think of because of the behavior of some of them. They’re all alike, aren’t they?
One of the most popular such prejudices these days is the denouncing and proposed defunding of the police. It would seem obvious that all 6,500 or so Philly cops, or 4,000 State Police, or whatever other law enforcers are around, cannot all be mean bullies who like to beat up on people.
There are apparently normal middle-class citizens who are highly critical of the police, yet would scream and complain if they needed to call the cops and didn’t get an instant response.
I was a newspaper reporter back in the days of mayors Clark and Dilworth, and, yes, I saw the kind of cop who would rough up an undeserving arrestee. That type of guy exists here and there in any group of men.
Recently, I’ve been thinking about some notable nice-guy cops I encountered in those days.
I remember a day when a teenage boy had caused a neighborhood disturbance, and then shut himself in his house with a rifle when the neighbors called the police.
The patrolmen who responded contacted the Juvenile Aid Division, and the captain of the JAD came to the scene. Despite warnings from the uniformed guys, he went closer to the house, started a yelling conversation with the kid, and moved nearer gradually.
Finally, the boy let him in. Then, the assembled cops and reporters watched the captain and the boy emerge and walk to the captain’s car, get in and drive away.
The captain had the rifle in his left hand. His right arm was around the boy’s shoulders. And as they walked by, the cops and reporters heard the captain singing softly in the boy’s ear: “Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you ...”
We never knew why.
On another occasion, reporters from the Bulletin, the Inky and the Daily News were on the sidewalk outside a house where a homicide had been reported. A police officer kept them out, and wouldn’t answer questions.
The captain of the homicide squad was on the scene, and the reporters assumed that they wouldn’t get any information.
That was because the homicide captain had recently had a nasty fight at his house with his estranged wife. It had been in the newspapers, and he angrily wasn’t talking to reporters.
He emerged, with other cops, and they walked away. He ignored the reporters’ shouted questions.
Finally, one of captain’s entourage turned around and started shoving the Daily News guy in his chest, saying, “Let the captain alone.”
The reporters retreated to a corner luncheonette to discuss the situation over a cup of coffee. Then, the Daily News guy found a small piece of paper rolled up in the breast pocket of his jacket.
It contained all the information about the murder. The friendly cop’s shoving was his way to supply it without getting into trouble.
I hope they don’t defund a guy like that.
Visit columnist Jim Smart’s web site at jamessmartsphiladelphia.net.