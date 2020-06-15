The Frank Rizzo statue has been hauled away from in front of the Municipal Services Building, and his humongous portrait on a wall in South Philly has been painted over. Rizzo would probably be amused that he was one of the villains in the recent demonstrations, 30 years after he died.
I first encountered Rizzo when I was a reporter for the old Evening Bulletin, and he was captain of the 19th Police District.
He had a reputation. In 1955, Rizzo and another officer arrested five carousing sailors. Rizzo controlled them by walloping them with a nightstick.
A newspaper headline read “Navy Asks Full Probe of Brutality.” Warrants were served on Rizzo and the other cop, charging assault and battery. (The charges were soon dropped.)
Rizzo had been a sailor. At Vare Junior High and South Philadelphia High School, he was known mostly for fighting. He quit school without graduating, and joined the Navy.
He was discharged because of a medical condition, worked in a steel mill for a while, and then, like his father, he joined the police force.
Rizzo had been a cop for a dozen years and was a captain when, as a Bulletin reporter, I dropped in and introduced myself.
I left his office and was talking to some cops outside when I heard him ask somebody, “Is that little creep from the Bulletin still out there?” It was not a good start of an acquaintance.
By that time, he was already mildly legendary. A tale was told that in 1945, Rizzo had arrested a couple of robbery suspects who were cronies of a committeeman.
The Republican machine ran the city in those days. Young Rizzo, goes the story, was assigned to patrol Laurel Hill Cemetery at night for a while.
People who should know insist that it never happened, but others told me it did – including Frank Rizzo.
When he led the 19th District, it ran between Chestnut and South streets from river to river. It was the heart of the city.
It included the Locust Street night club strip. He quickly began creating his reputation, raiding bars he said were disorderly and clobbering habitués of the beatnik coffee houses, saying they were frequented by “undesirables.”
In 1964, new Commissioner Howard Leary put Rizzo in charge of all uniformed policemen. African-American groups criticized the appointment; one organization accused Rizzo of “persecuting Negroes.”
White Philadelphians were surprised. Most were under the impression that Rizzo bashed heads without regard for race, creed or national origin.
The Rizzo legend grew, usually incorrectly. A famous photo showed him at a prison riot with a police club stuck in his tuxedo belt. He had been called away from a formal banquet; a patrolman on the scene had handed him the club.
He got credit (or blame) for a newspaper photo of some arrested African-American activists lined up with their pants down. Actually, he was home, asleep.
In 1974, strip tease dancer Blaze Starr (real name Fannie Belle Fleming) published her scarcely awaited autobiography, and told how Philly cops raided one of her performances in the 1950s. She reported that Capt. Frank Rizzo took her into his car, radioed to his station that he would be off for a while, and then whisked her away for a romantic interlude.
We spoil-sport newspaper men knew that Rizzo never drove his own car, and captain’s cars didn’t have radios in those days. But it was a nice addition to the legend.
In 1971, Rizzo resigned as police commissioner, ran for mayor and won. Books have been written about him. Hauling away a statue won’t make him any less legendary.
Visit columnist Jim Smart’s web site at jamessmartsphiladelphia.com.