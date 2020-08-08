There have been several articles in magazines recently about how to compare dogs’ ages to human ages. I’ve never been sure why people want to do that, but it’s always been all right with me when people say that seven dog years equal one human year.
But apparently that isn’t correct. The problem is that dogs age more quickly at the beginning of their lives and slower toward the end. Also, smaller breeds tend to live longer than larger breeds.
You can look on line and find charts and calculating methods to compare your dog’s age with human age. But very generally speaking, a year-old dog is about equal to a teenage human, and a two-year-old dog equals a human old enough to vote.
Then the comparisons slow down a bit, and a big 10-year-old dog just about equals a human eligible for Social Security. A 15-year-old Great Dane would equal a 100-year-old person. But most big dogs don’t live as long as smaller breeds.
The longest-lived critters on earth, my know-it-all computer informs me, all live under water. The animal with the longest life span is the biologically immortal Turritopsis dohrnii, a tiny jellyfish that can sexually mature and then revert to a sexually immature version of itself and start over.
A species of black coral, Leiopathes glaberrima, has been known to live 4,265 years. Giant Barrel Sponges in the ocean have been known to live 2,300 years.
An Ocean Quahog has lived 507 years. Greenland Sharks have been known to live more than 500 years; they don’t reproduce until they’re about 150 years old.
The animal with the shortest life span is an insect, the mayfly, which lives only one day. But I seriously digress.
The long-time homespun formula for dog age was that one dog year equals seven human years. But a year old dog can have puppies, something I sincerely doubt any seven year old human can accomplish.
While rummaging through my files for mention of this type of dog-related activities, I did come upon information on something that dogs can do that most human beings don’t bother to try. They bark.
I have a list that Harper’s magazine published about 30 years ago, telling how people in other countries describe what dogs say. Every right-thinking American knows that doggies, when expressing themselves, say bow-wow, or if being more formal, woof-woof.
But people in foreign lands seem to hear canine emissions differently. Or maybe dogs of other countries actually make different sounds. The people there do, after all.
The list reported that dogs in our linguistic motherland, the United Kingdom, are said to bark a refined woof-woof. There was no mention of whether Cockney dogs ’owl when they howl.
In the Harper’s list, German dogs were reported to say wuff-wuff. The list didn’t make it clear if the German dogs have an accent, and might pronounce the bark vuff-vuff.
I tried to acquire equivalent information about cats, but as far as I could find, a meow is valid in most countries. Cats age a little bit more slowly in age equivalence with us human beings. A 21 year old cat would equal about a hundred year old human.
Some of these figures come from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. I couldn’t find any information about the comparative ages of Old Farmers and Old City Fellas.
