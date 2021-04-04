We just observed another annual April Fool’s Day, and it occurred to me that I didn’t know why such a tradition exists. A little research found that nobody really seems to know why, although the idea has existed for several hundred years, by many different cultures.
Some historian try to connect the day of jokes with the early festival of Hilaria which was celebrated in ancient Rome at the end of March by members of the cult of Cvbele, a nature goddess of ancient of Asia Minor. She was adopted by some Romans who dressed up in disguises on her day and played jokes on fellow citizens.
April Fools’ Day spread throughout Britain during the 18th century. People would dress in disguises. In Scotland, the tradition became a two-day event, starting with “hunting the gowk,” in which people were sent on phony errands. Gowk is a name for the cuckoo bird.
It was followed next day by Tailie Day, which involved pranks played on people’s derrieres, such as pinning fake tails or “kick me” signs on them.
If you were fooled by any April foolery last week, you’ve joined a large group that did the same through the years. Through the years, jokesters have come up with some doozies.
And it’s amazing what some people will fall for. On April 1, 1957, the BBC radio and television stations in England reported on the evening news that farmers in Switzerland were experiencing a record spaghetti crop. The television showed films of workers harvesting dangling spaghetti from trees in an orchard.
Some listeners telephoned the station to inform the broadcasters that there was something incorrect about that report.
In April, 1985 writer George Plimpton tricked many Sports Illustrated magazine readers when he ran a made-up article about a rookie pitcher named Sidd Finch, who could throw a fastball over 168 miles per hour.
(I think Nolan Ryan’s 108 miles per hour pitch is the record.)
I may have missed a good joke, but I think the most outrageous April Fool stunt was in 1992, when National Public Radio ran a news picture of former President Richard Nixon saying he was running for president again.
Actually, it was an actor portraying Nixon, and it was an April Fools’ Day prank, but naturally, some folks took it seriously and there was considerable consternation (and a few favorable reactions.)
The joke that struck home hereabouts was in 1996. On April 1, Taco Bell, the fast-food restaurant chain, spent $300,000 to take out full-page advertisements in seven major morning newspapers including the Inquirer, announcing that it was going to buy the Liberty Bell.
"In an effort to help the national debt, Taco Bell is pleased to announce that we have agreed to purchase the Liberty Bell, one of our country's most historic treasures," the ad read. "It will now be called 'The Taco Liberty Bell,' and will still be accessible to the American public for viewing. While some may find this controversial, we hope our move will prompt other corporations to take similar action to do their part to reduce the country's debt."
City officials were hysterically upset, even some senators were taken in, and the National Park Service quickly held a press conference to deny the news. At noon, the fast-food chain admitted the joke, along with donating $50,000 for the bell’s care.
Visit columnist Jim Smart’s web site at jamessmartsphiladelphia.com.