Abraham Lincoln was the president who imposed the first income tax. (No, that’s not why somebody shot him.)
On Aug. 5, 1861, Lincoln signed the new Revenue Act, to support the cost of the Civil War that had started when Southern troops had fired on Fort Sumter in South Carolina in the previous April. Citizens would have to pay a three percent tax on annual incomes over $800.
(For a typical 60 hour, six day work week then, a carpenter was paid about $11, a plumber about $14, a laborer about $6.)
The new tax was unpopular, and was repealed in 1872, seven years after the war ended. But Congress had got a taste of income taxing, and the idea was there to stay.
In 1894, Congress created the Wilson-Groman tariff, a tax of two percent on annual income of over $4,000. Fewer that one percent of American households made that much money at that time. (But a loaf of bread cost seven cents then.)
The tax was overturned by the Supreme Court in 1895.
In February 1913, the Sixteenth Amendment to the Constitution was ratified, which allows Congress to tax personal income. President Woodrow Wilson then pushed for creation of the modern income tax.
Before that, the federal tax code was printed on a single page. In 1914, the new tax form was four pages. It was known as Form 1040.
After the Sixteenth Amendment was ratified, when Delaware became the 36th state to approve it, the income tax form had become 14 pages long, and the complete new federal tax code had already reached about 400 pages.
Today, one source puts the entire federal tax code at more than 70,000 pages. An Internal Revenue Service report from 2008 said that no one really knew how big the total tax code is, and estimated it at more than three million words.
It’s all too complicated for my small brain to handle, and my admiration for tax accountants blossoms at tax time every year. And a little investigation of taxes in other countries finds that there is similar complexity everywhere.
In China, where you might expect folks of a different culture and different politics to have another system, income tax is a lot like ours. It’s levied at a progressive rate, ranging from three percent for monthly taxable incomes of $240 or less (in American dollars) to 45 percent for taxable incomes greater than $12,725 a month.
In addition, both employers and employees in China are expected to contribute some kind of “social insurance” payments to the government, usually withheld by the employer. (I guess it’s an Asian thing, or maybe a Communist thing.)
The tax requirements of an American working in China are a lot more complicated than that, as they also are in other countries I checked on, including Iran and even Great Britain. I’m glad I don’t have to deal with them.
And I wonder what Abe Lincoln would think of what our income tax has become?
Visit columnist James Smart’s web site at jamessmartsphiladelphia.com.