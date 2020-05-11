This is the time of year when your typical Philadelphian of the male persuasion, and a goodly number of women as well, begin chattering about baseball in general, and the Phillies in particular.
We are, however, engaged in a year in which a microscopic organism of ill repute has been disturbing almost every aspect of daily life.
Among the nuisances this disreputable little bug has created are that it has made it undesirable for people to gather together. And this is just at the time of year when groups of men want to assemble into baseball teams, and much larger groups of people want to assemble and watch them do it.
There may be those among you who are devoid of ordinary senses or are from Bulgaria or have some other affliction and have never heard of baseball, but your average American is as emotionally shaken by the disruption of baseball as it would be if the trees didn’t turn green.
For those who are from a foreign country or have been in a coma for years, I have in past columns attempted to explain baseball. Four pages of early 1990s explanations are in my 1995 book “Soggy Shrub Rides Again,” which I shamelessly point out is still on sale from Amazon.
But the following is all you probably need to know about baseball.
Professional baseball is a game played by groups of young millionaires. They are watched by crowds of people who yell a lot, whenever yelling does not interfere with drinking beer.
Baseball is committed by two teams of about 25 athletes, who each send nine of their number onto a field of grass, or a plastic facsimile, in a stadium. Enthusiastic onlookers then shout demands that they perform home runs, double plays, pick offs at second, Texas leaguers and other mysterious rituals.
Players not actively engaged in these esoteric activities sit on a long bench in a depressed enclosure, discussing sex and/or their investments.
The sitting players are required by custom to chew. Some chew tobacco, others bubble gum, and still others sunflower seeds. The teams keep playing until one of them wins.
Every baseball season, a few teams descend into an unpopular position that baseball experts describe as “below .500”, a condition often accompanied by being “in the cellar.” This is accomplished by losing more games than they win.
Persons unfamiliar with the sport might think that poor performance by the team would be blamed on the 25 alleged baseball players, or some of them.
It doesn’t work that way. If the supposed athletes are throwing baseballs where comrades should be waiting to catch them, but aren’t, or are hitting balls where opposing players are waiting to catch them, instead of elsewhere, it is not their fault.
It’s the manager’s fault. When athletes muddle up, the public often suggests, in the rudest terms, that the manager be fired.
Firing the manager is a time-honored practice. Giant corporations operate the same way. For instance, the crack marketing team at General Scribbling Instruments Corp. spends $7.3 million on research and development of a double barreled fountain pen for use by Siamese twins.
The new product sells only 14 units, despite heavy advertising. So, do the directors fire the marketing team? No. They fire the Chief Executive Officer.
How this affects the epidemic situation, or baseball, we’ll have to wait and see.
