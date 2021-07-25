There's a really scary article about ticks in the current issue of the AARP Bulletin. (That's the American Association of Retired Persons, so I presume it isn't read by most folks born after the Eisenhower administration.)
It shows creepy little drawings of six different kinds of ticks, on maps of the United States, which indicate that three kinds are found in Pennsylvania and thereabouts.
The local ticks are the American Dog Tick, the Black Legged Deer Tick and the Lone Star Tick, which you would probably expect to be in Texas.
A footnote to the maps warns us that "Brown dog tick populations live in all 50 states." And they're not referring just to your pet Fido here.
Since the AARP membership does not include retired dogs, the article gives no information on how to get rid of ticks in the first place, but concentrates on what human beings should do to avoid being bitten by one.
In a summary at the bottom of the page, entitled "top tips for tackling ticks," it advises us to "Get naked within two hours of being outdoors. Use as mirror to inspect your bare skin."
But even before that, it recommends treating yourself with an insect repellent that contains DEET or picaridin, and your clothing with pennethrin spray. That compelled me to do some looking-up.
DEET, which awkwardly seems to required capitalization everywhere, is what folks sensibly call stuff whose full chemical name is N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide. It's the active ingredient in many bug repellents.
One descripton of DEET says it works by making it hard for biting bugs to smell us. (They have noses?)
DEET or picaridin (your choice) is a synthetic compound first made in the 1980s. It resembles the naatural compound piperine, found in the plants used to produce black pepper.
Permethrin is a synthetic chemical that acts like extracts from chrysanthemums. The article warns that permethrin is toxic, and recommends that you wear gloves and a mask when handling it.
That not only makes me stay away from using permethrin, it makes me a little suspcious of chrysanthemums.
The main body of the article tells of something I don't recall hearing about. In the past few years, some people began developing rashes, hives and digestive problems three to six hours after eating meat.
And patients showed high blood levels of alpha-gal, a sugar that's found in other animals, but not in humans.
It seems that those Lone Star ticks were picking up the alpha-gal molecule by biting mammals, and spreading it to humans. The only way to treat this new disorder, so far, is for the victim to avoid red meat, dairy products and foods that contain gelatin or other animal components.
So a new tick has joined Lyme Disease, and the less common (espescially in this part of the country) Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever as problems you can get by being bitten by a tick.
Ticks are also responsible for a couple of much more rare illnesses, anaplasmosis and babesiosos, but let's not get all medical here.
