Lansdale, PA (19446)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible.