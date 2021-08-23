Looking to see whether anything of historical significance happened on an Aug. 25, I came upon the name of Antonio de Mota. He was a 16th century Portuguese explorer, and some sources say he was the first European to set foot in Japan.
The tales say that he and some companions were traveling to Ningbo in a huge Chinese junk in 1543 (some sources say 1542), and was swept off course in a storm.
Among the crew were around one hundred East Asians, and on board were several Portuguese, including one guy who claims he was there but elsewhere says he was in Burma at the same time.
Driven by a storm, the ship landed on the island of Tanegashima on Aug. 25, 1543. Mota and Francisco Zeimoto are officially the first Europeans on Japanese soil.
They introduced handheld guns to Japan, which the Japanese found fascinating. From then on the Japanese had mass production of firearms. The rest of Mota’s life is unknown.
The first written mention of Japan appears in a Chinese chronicle finished in the 2nd Century AD. Between the 4th and 9th centuries, the kingdoms of Japan became unified under an emperor.
Beginning in the 12th century, Japanese political power was held by a series of military dictators called shogun, and feudal lords, enforced by a class of warrior nobility called samurai.
After a civil war, the country was reunified in 1603 under the Tokugawa shogunate, which enacted an isolationist foreign policy.
In 1854, a United States fleet forced Japan to open trade to the West, which led to restoration of an emperor. In 1868, the emperor adopted a Western-modeled constitution.
In 1937, Japan invaded China; in 1941, it entered World War II. After two atomic bombings, Japan surrendered in 1945 and came under a seven-year Allied occupation.
Meanwhile, Ningbo is still with us. It has a library that dates back to 1516.
But the city also has a university founded in 1986, and descriptions say that in the shopping area there’s a square with a musical fountain (?)
The first Chinese immigrants to the United States came here in 1820, according to U.S. government records. Only 325 men are known to have arrived before the 1849 California Gold Rush, There were 25,000 immigrants by 1852, and 105,465 by 1880.
In 1900, only 4,522 of the 89,837 Chinese migrants to the U.S. were women.
Japanese were coming to America, too. After Japan attacked the United States in World War II, about 126,000 people of Japanese ancestry were forcibly relocated in concentration camps. About two-thirds were United States citizens.
Today in Congress, three senators are ethnically Chinese, and four are Japanese. Four representatives are ethnically Chinese, and 10 are Japanese. And Ningbo has become the second largest port in China, and sixth in the world.
And does anybody remember Antonio de Mota?
