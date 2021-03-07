Something started me wondering why the month of March is called March. When I looked into it, I was sorry, because the names of months and days turned out to be a complicated subject.
Look it up, and you’ll find that we mostly follow the 16 th century Gregorian calendar in arranging our days, weeks and months.. But then, research tells us that our calendar is based on the ancient Roman calendar, believed to have been invented by Romulus, the first king of Rome, around 753 B. C.
The Romans arranged the calendar in 12 months, like ours, but the two months in the middle of winter didn’t have names for a while. The Roman government didn’t do anything much during the two coldest months, so they didn’t bother to name them.
The early names get blamed on Romulus, the first king of Rome, about 753 B. C. In Roman mythology, Romulus and his twin brother Remus were the sons of Rhea Silvia, a Vestal Virgin.
She had taken a required vow of chastity, but somehow became pregnant. The suspected father was the god Mars, or maybe the hero Hercules.
The resulting infant twins were condemned to death, as though it were their fault. But a thoughtful servant put the twins in a floating basket and let them float down the Tiber River. They were nursed by a wolf and fed by birds, and grew up to be shepherds. Ultimately, Romulus killed his brother and founded Rome. It’s a long story.
March, or Martius if you want to be Roman about it, was named for Martius, the god of war, because March was about the time of year when things warmed enough that the Roman army could consider clobbering other folks.
Aprilis, from the Latin “to open,” was when things really got going. Then came Maius and Junius, both named for goddesses.
After that, the Roman month-namers apparently ran out of goddess names, and the rest of the year was just numbered as the fifth (Quintilus), sixth (Sextilus), seventh (September), eighth (October), ninth (November), and tenth (December.)
Eventually, January (Januarius) and February (Februarius) were added to the end of the year. January was named after Janus, the god of beginnings, and in the next month came Februa, an annual festival.
After Julius Caesar died, Quintilus was renamed July. Much later, Sextilus was renamed August when Emperor Augustus Caesar died. Later emperors also tried to rename months after themselves, but somehow the names didn’t stick.
The arrival of Christianity eventually moved the center of such matters to Rome. That’s where the Gregorian calendar comes in. In 1582, Pope Gregory XIII reformed the calendar, bringing in some astronomy and a touch of religion.
The names of the days somehow escaped having Roman names contorted into English. Instead, they have come into English not from our kind of modern English, but from Anglo-Saxon England, and some from the names of Norse gods, which is worse.
Sunday apparently comes from Sunandaeg, and Monday from Monandaeg. There was Tiwesdaeg, Wodnesdag, Thursdaeg, Friggasdaeg and Saerterndaeg, throwing in soime Scandanavian just to confuse things.
If the calendar was being invented these days, with computers lurking behind any decisiop, we would probably have ten-month years made of months with identical numbers of weeks and identical numbers of days, and no silly names like March.
Visit columnist Jim Smart’s web site at jamessmartsphiladelphia.com.