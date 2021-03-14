By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The East Falls Sports Association has been offering a basketball experience for young boys and girls this winter at the McDevitt Rec. Center. Most of the youngsters who fall in the 4-5 year old age group have been receiving instruction in the basketball A-B-C's each Saturday morning by McDevitt head honcho Tom McNicholas with assistance from volunteer Steve Legradi. The tots go through drills designed to address ball handling skills, footwork, floor positioning, and the rudiments of game situations.