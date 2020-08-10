JENKINTOWN -- Meadowbrook Farm, a free public garden of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, has opened for the season.
The garden provides visitors with a beautiful array of horticulture, featuring a variety of unique plants and flowers that plant lovers of all ages will appreciate.
The 19 gardens at PHS Meadowbrook Farm are re-designed each year by PHS’s renowned horticulture professionals, highlighting seasonal interest. At the main entrance, visitors will find bold tropical plants like cannas, palms, angel’s trumpets and elephant ears. The entrance to the Perennial Garden is a beautiful purple and orange color combination with Canna ‘Phaison’ with pink and purple striated foliage and orange flowers. In the formal gardens, petunias, blue salvia, Strobilanthes dyerianus, Persian shield, and begonias offer a beautiful pastel color blend. Throughout the property, the gardens also serve as a habitat for bees, hummingbirds, butterflies, and other pollinators.
The PHS Meadowbrook Farm Plant Shop includes a diverse selection of plants including ones seen around the garden such as begonias, cacti, succulents, ferns, and unusual versions of old favorites. PHS Members receive an exclusive discount at the plant shop.
“PHS Meadowbrook Farm is a unique horticulture experience for enthusiasts of all ages,” said Andrew Bunting, Vice President of Public Horticulture. “The diverse plant palette is a blend of horticulture and landscaping that serves as a welcoming space for visitors to enjoy during the summer and fall.”
PHS Meadowbrook Farm is a 25-acre property in Abington Township and the former home of Philadelphia philanthropist J. Liddon Pennock Jr., bequeathed to PHS after his passing in 2003, it is now a free public garden that welcomes gardening enthusiasts among its many seasonal guests. Alice’s Garden, named after Pennock’s late wife, is one of the many standout gardens located throughout the estate that is currently serving as a vegetable garden in support of PHS’s Harvest 2020 initiative.
PHS has implemented social distancing guidelines in alignment with state and federal regulations. For more information on PHS Meadowbrook Farm, social distancing guidelines at the farm, and how to become a PHS Member, please visit https://phsonline.org/.
For timed reservations to visit the garden, please visit https://www.showclix.com/event/meadowbrook_admission
ABOUT PHS The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, an internationally recognized nonprofit organization founded in 1827, plays an essential role in the vitality of the Philadelphia region by creating healthier living environments, increasing access to fresh food, growing economic opportunity, and building deeper social connections between people. PHS delivers this impact through comprehensive greening and engagement initiatives in more than 250 neighborhoods; an expansive network of public gardens and landscapes; year-round learning experiences; and the nation’s signature gardening event, the Philadelphia Flower Show. PHS provides everyone with opportunities to garden for the greater good as a participant, member, donor, or volunteer. For information and to support this work, please visit PHSonline.org.
##