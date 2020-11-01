By Rick Cawley
For the Review
When longtime community activist Bernie Strain was offered an opportunity to pitch in to help distribute groceries as part of a “Pop Up Pantry” initiative, he jumped right in. Strain, like so many in our community, have seen their neighbors trying to cope with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, are all too eager to donate their time to pitch in with whatever support they can muster. Strain said that “it breaks my heart to see people of our community that we love in such need. A lot of people I know are just trying to feed their families.”
The “Pop Up Pantry” enterprise was the brainchild of Councilwoman Katherine Gilmore Richardson, who partnered with the “Share Food Program” and our own Journey’s Way organization, to hand out groceries (poultry, dairy, and produce) to those in our area needing assistance. Councilmember At-Large Gilmore Richardson, who is a Girl’s High Alum, is a breath of fresh air on the Philly political scene and brings a caring, resourceful, and dynamic work ethic for positive change to our city. The undertaking was also supported by Council member Curtis Jones Jr., 7th District State Senator Vincent Hughes, and U.S. Congressman Dwight Evans.
The “Share Food Program” is a non-profit organization that works to build healthier, stronger communities through volunteerism and access to wholesome foods. For the last 3 Saturdays in October, volunteers have been loading boxes of groceries into vehicles as the circled their way around the parking lot belonging to Journey’s Way on Rector Street (near Pechin).
The Journey’s Way lot was generously granted as a staging area for the event by Journey’s Way President Karen Rouse. On one Saturday, 240 thirty lb. boxes were picked up by grateful neighbors, or in some cases, dropped off to local residences. Councilwoman Richardson was kind enough to make one of the house drop offs herself. When asked about always going the extra mile, she reflected, “I draw my inspiration from the people we serve. I truly enjoy helping others and making their quality of life better through my service in City Council.”
One of the volunteers, who handed out information pamphlets, was 96 year old local historian, Sylvia Myers. Myers, who cultivates the archives for the Roxborough-Manayunk-Wissahickon Historical Society, is a prime example of the perpetual spirit of caring that runs through our community. As Strain puts it “when I saw Sylvia Myers, I just smiled and wanted to give her a big hug.”
Another of the volunteers was Beth Strain Berry, who works under Katherine Gilmore Richardson as a Constituent Service Director and helped spawn a game plan with the Councilwoman about doing a community grocery giveaway in the Roxborough area. Beth worked loading grocery boxes on one Saturday along side her husband Rob as the lucky couple were celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary that day. For a couple that thrives on giving back to the community, what better way to celebrate romantic togetherness?
And least we not forget to mention the presence of the “mayor” of Manayunk, Mr. John Teague, who for years has had a hand in just about every endeavor that supports making our hometown a more vibrant and humane place to live. Teague had his usual warm, reassuring greeting for all who made their way to the Pop Up Pantry distribution zone and more than a few heartwarming stories to entertain his fellow volunteers.
As the pandemic shows little sign of loosening its grip on our daily lives, every act of kindness goes a long way towards making life a little more bearable. As Strain summarizes the situation, “we all need to do a little to help our neighbors during these times. We are all living through this and I hope we come out better on the other side.”