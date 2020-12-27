By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Pop Up Pantry made its way up the Ridge recently to Gorgas Park for its latest food dispensing event. The pre-holiday gathering was organized by City Councilwoman Katherine Gilmore Richardson as part of the “Share Food Program” which is a non-profit organization that works to build healthier, stronger communities through volunteerism and access to wholesome foods.
A group of local volunteers, spearheaded by the dynamic duo of Bernie Strain and his sister Beth Strain Berry, handed out close to 200 boxes containing produce, meats, canned goods along with a couple bread products thrown in for good measure. The enterprise has the endorsement of state Sen. Vincent Hughes as well as Councilman Curtis Jones Jr., whose Chief of Staff Josh Cohen (and son Max) was on the front lines of food distribution.
Community activist Berry works under the councilwoman as her constituent service director. Her husband Rob did yeoman’s work cordially greeting passersby in his Santa’s outfit while her mom, Betty Strain, handed out literature explaining the initiative as a merry elf.
Previous Pop Up Pantry events were held in the fall in the Journey’s Way parking lot, but this act of charity received far greater public visibility.
The proceedings got plenty of moral support from passing motorists who acknowledged their approval and recognition of the individuals who came out on a brisk afternoon to offer their services while treading on snow covered sidewalks. Many of the vehicles weaving their way along the Ridge pulled over and took advantage of the generous offerings that were deposited onto their back seats.
Because of the congestion caused by cars pulling over for supplies, there was a much-needed police presence courtesy of Capt. Malachi Jones from the 5th District to keep traffic moving along the well-traveled Ridge Ave. corridor adjacent to Gorgas Park.
Richardson brought her energetic personality and graciously showed her appreciation to those who helped support her vision while pitching in to load groceries into the vehicles of grateful families. She summed up her perspective by stating that “this has been a challenging year, and with the holidays, it was important that we made sure that we were getting out into the community to provide resources to those most in need.”