By Rick Cawley
For the Review
Imagine you had at your fingertips almost a century and a half’s worth of accounting of day- to -day life in our local community over that time span. Now, reckon that you were entrusted with these delicate historical artifacts and wanted to not only preserve them, but to share them with the populace for generations to come. Welcome to the world of Donna Persico and her acclaimed Review Archives.
Persico, the administrator for the Archives, has been working out of her basement in recent months due to COVID precautions to keep her regular Facebook postings up and running. Her postings of back editions of the Review and its predecessors as well as a collage of loose photos has a following of thousands each week. Some of her faithful followers are long time residents catching up on “old times” while other are ex-patriots who have relocated but continue visit her web page to stay connected to their roots.
Persico eloquently sums up the profound impact of the Archives by musing, “as the administrator of the Review Archives, I truly love the editions of the past for they journal the lives of so many families and friends from births through their deaths. They are amazing publications compiled by generations of journalists and photo-journalists the likes of whom we will never see again.”
Lacking expensive high-tech scanners that would make her job a whole lot easier, Persico painstakingly digitizes each slice of community history with a hand-held camera and meticulously edits each image to maximize its visual clarity to present on the Review Archives webpage. Working 10-hour days is not uncommon for Persico as she pursues this labor of love to continue to preserve the delicate pages of our Home Town’s historical lore into a digital format that can be shared for generations to come.
In so much as the Review Archives chronicle a living history through the annals of the Review and some of its earlier inceptions the Pa. Sentinel, The Manayunk Review, and The Suburban Press, they also have a rather interesting timeline of their own.
It all began back in 2012, with the planets in just the right alignment, Donna Persico walked into the Review office at 6182 Ridge Ave. hoping to get background material on a book she was planning to write. She was researching the investigation and trial of Elmo Smith, who was eventually convicted and executed (the last one in Pennsylvania) for the alleged murder of Manayunk teen, Maryann Mitchell. Persico, to this day, still has doubts about the thoroughness of the investigation and the validity of the conviction and has tentative plans on the backburner to do a follow-up thesis on the tragedy.
The Review at the time was winding down its local operations and its Ridge Ave. office of 44 years would need to be vacated shortly. Persico was given free rein to the archives in the basement by then Editor George Beetham. Persico was overwhelmed by her discovery of assiduously bound issues of published back editions going back generations, but found the materials in disarray. In addition, she was mortified to find thousands of loose photographs of astounding historic significance already deposited in a dumpster.
Rather than see the materials go into storage where they might never have seen the light of day, Persico got the blessing of Beetham to take over the caretaking of the archives with the intention of putting them into a digital format to be shared with the offspring of those who legacies were still breathing through the preservation of its pages and photos.
Through the generosity of the Roxborough Memorial Hospital and then CEO, Peter Adamo, the Review Archives eventually found a temporary place to call home on the 3rd Floor of the Nursing School in 2014 (the original 3-year agreement has been kindly extended to the present day by hospital administration).
In the years since, Persico has gone through the laborious process of identifying and categorizing the over 11,000 loose photos with the assistance of volunteers Paul Tinneny, Judy Harvey, and then intern Julie Baker. After a rigorous photographing and editing process, the stills are posted with as much vital information as possible on the website and Archives Facebook page along with the full editions of back issues dating back to the 1870s.
The website (reviewarchives.org) allows users to peruse through hundreds of digitized back issues and thousands of photos that is easy to navigate due to the diligent work that Persico has meticulously done to document each entry. Persico refers to the archive site as “history in our hands”.
The Facebook page features almost daily postings as she digitizes the archives as well as more current videos and photos that are taken at memorable events and commemoration ceremonies that are part and parcel of our community’s “living history.”
Roxborough/Manayunk history buff, Bern Boccella, succinctly summaries the appeal of Persico’s labors, “I look forward to the archive postings every day. This is the only place that you can find things that happened daily in the community and things that past generations found important. The community newspaper was the internet of its time.”
Persico is proud of the fact that the Review Archives are self-sufficient solely through the generous financial support of its dedicated following. It goes without saying that donations are always welcome.
The one thing that remains on Persico’s Christmas Wish List each year is for the Review Archives to have a permanent home that would properly showcase these precious nuggets of time and allow easier access to the public for these historical treasures to be genuinely appreciated.
Persico looks ahead with equal parts anticipation and apprehension. “I worry that the Archives compilation will never be complete without a ‘Home For History’ in our area.” She feels that “we need a place where staff can continue the work that has begun and the community can come and spend time. It costs a significant amount of money to establish such a place and have the tools necessary for the public to use the materials for research and enjoyment.”
Persico looks beyond the boundaries of the 21st Ward and see outlying areas that have bestowed permanent sites for their historical treasures. “Many of our surrounding communities have such places, actual Historical Society buildings, that are staffed and open to the public with scheduled tours. I worry that when I leave this earth, the work of the Archives will end. I wish there was someone, or a group of investors, who love their HOMETOWNE enough to help find us a home.”
So, until Divine Providence intervenes or a wealthy donor with a house to spare emerges, Persico will faithfully make do with what she has and continue to what she does best: Make History Come Alive.