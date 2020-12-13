The Roxborough Manayunk Wissahickon Historical Society recently christened their new website to begin to allow the community digital access to their Archives.
Georgie Gould, the RMWHS Archivist and birth mother of the interactive site, plans to continue to expand its offerings and augment the Archives, which are housed in the Roxborough Library.
Because of the city's COVID restrictions, the public's access to the Library has been curtailed.
According to Gould, "It is my hope that members, neighbors, researchers, and other visitors will be able to discover and explore our area's history and the Archive treasures from wherever they may be via laptop, phone, tablet, etc."
The website is http://rmwhsorg.wixsite.com/home.