By Rick Cawley
For the Review
For those of you who use Henry Avenue on a regular basis, you can expect to add a few minutes onto your daily commute. PennDOT has begun to make safety improvements along the 3.2 mile stretch of our town’s major artery from Barnes Street to Port Royal Avenue.
The road upgrade will, of course, will mean the dreaded lane closures that accompany any highway renovation undertaking. The aim of the venture is to improve driving and pedestrian safety, as well as to allow traffic to flow more efficiently along the busy thoroughfare.
Part of the game plan is for PennDOT contractors to install or upgrade traffic signals at several intersections to include new mast arms, signal heads, timing optimization (better Google that one), and pedestrian countdown timers. Updated traffic signal timing will be installed at the Walnut Lane intersection and a new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection with Barnes Street, a notorious nightmare for those trying to access Henry Ave during busy times.
For drivers who frequent Henry Avenue, the vision of would-be race car drivers whizzing by at Turnpike-like speeds is not an uncommon sight (not me, of course). To that end, new safety amendments and speed calming measures along the corridor the averages close to 30,000 vehicles a day would include bump outs at most intersections and curb ramps at others. In addition, 35 mph. speed markings would be painted next to speed limit signs; installing oversized speed limit signs with orange diamonds; and electronic speed feedback signs near Leverington Ave and Cinnaminson St.
Some of the other cosmetic improvements include: new signing and roadway design features; milling and resurfacing; median widening; and guiderail replacement.
Several of the upgrades are designed to enhance traffic flow and reduce congestion. According to PennDot these would include:
- extending the southbound restricted parking between Monastery Ave and Walnut Lane.
- eliminating the channelized right turn lanes at Gates St. and Wigard Ave.
- adding a raised concrete median at Valley Ave. to eliminate left turns
- enghtening the northbound left turn lane at Valley Ave.
PennDot hopes to improve pedestrian and bicyclist mobility by constructing a shared use bicycle and walker path between Barnes St. and Walnut Lane.
The project will additionally address other issues like storm water management. PennDot is beginning work on the project starting on March 29. Single lane closures can be expected during off-peak hours through June. The entire project is expected to last until 2023, so these travel disruptions will be with us for several years.
According to PennDot, Road-Con, Inc. is the contractor working on the $12.8 million project, which is being financed 100% by federal dollars. As with all roadwork initiatives, PennDot is advising motorists to allow extra travel time when passing through the work zone (yeah, yeah, we know).
When the project is finally completed and all the new amenities are in place, hopefully we can reflect back and say, “You know what, it really wasn’t that bad.”