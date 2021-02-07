By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roman Catholic Basketball Team steamrolled over Archbishop Carroll 76-47 as the Catholic League initiated its first games since last March. The Roman squad, helmed by Matt Griffin, does not seem to have missed a step since losing 4 key players due to graduation and transfers from the 2020 season. The Patriots, who are coached by Francis Bowe, scratched and clawed to stay in the contest, but Roman had too much firepower for them to keep up. The Patriots were led by Caleb Carter with 17 points, while Roman's Dan Skillings and Khalif Farmer both tallied 24 points to pace the Roman attack. Players from both teams had to adjust to the extra burden of keeping their face masks in place while bobbing up and down the court.