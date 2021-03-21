By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roman Catholic Basketball Team made it to the Phila. Catholic League Finals once again but were not able to overcome a strong Archbishop Wood squad and fell 67-59. Archbishop Wood, who finished the season 17-0, got a little payback from being ousted by Roman in the 2020 playoffs before the Covid virus shut down the remainder of the season last March.
Roman came into the Finals after squeezing by a pesky Devon Prep team 38-36 in the Semi-finals. Wood was coming off a 77-47 trouncing of Archbishop Ryan. Roman fought tooth and nail to stay with the veteran Wood bunch and had cut the Wood lead to 5 in the final 2 minutes, but Wood closed out the game going 6-6 at the foul line to keep Roman at bay.
Roman was led by Khalif Farmer with 22 points including an eye-opening 10-10 at the charity stripe to keep the Cahillites within striking distance. Dan Skillings and Matijia Radunovic each tallied 13 points to aid the Roman attack. Jaylen Stinson was the big gun for Wood with 21 points including a bunch of threes from way beyond the arc, while Marcus Randolph chipped in with 18.
Roman was coached by Roxborough native Matt Griffin, while the Vikings were helmed by John Mosco.