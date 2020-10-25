By Rick Cawley
For the Review
After plodding through weeks of a potentially cancelled season, the Roman Catholic football team finally returned to the gridiron recently, only to suffer a 21-0 opening day shutout at the hands of Bonner-Prendergast HS. After falling behind 21-0 early in the contest, Roman was able to steady the ship and play straight up with B-P the remainder of the way, but were unable to push the ball into the end zone.. The road doesn't get any easier during the abbreviated season with upcoming games scheduled with LaSalle, Archbishop Wood, and nationally ranked powerhouse, St Joe's Prep.