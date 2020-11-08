By Rick Cawley
For the Review
Roman Catholic football team fell to LaSalle 32-6 recently in high school football action. The Roman team fought tooth and nail to stay with the favored Explorers but were the victim of costly turnovers in their own territory that led to LaSalle scores..
Gavin Daly connected with Justin Machita on two scores, while Tim Mehlmann and Sam Brown had rushing TD's to pace LaSalle. Mao Howell scored a TD in the 4th quarter to put Roman on the board and avert a shutout.
All of Roman's first 4 opponents this year are in the Inquirer's Top 10 rated teams in Southeastern Pa.