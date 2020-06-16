BLUE BELL -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® congratulates The Rosenthal Group, Blue Bell sales associates, on being recognized as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices first quarter 2020 award winners for gross commission income (GCI) and/or residential units in the entire national BHHS network of nearly 50,000 agents and 1,450 offices in 47 states. The Rosenthal Group received a Quarterly Spotlight for the first quarter, ranking 12th among large teams in the network for units and 7th among large teams in the network for total GCI. Additionally, the team ranked 2nd among the top three agents or teams for total GCI in Pennsylvania.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® is part of HomeServices of America, the nation’s largest provider of total home services and largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. in sales volume, according to the 2020 REAL Trends 500 report. The company was recently awarded “Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year” and “Highest Ranked in Trust and/Love” in the 32nd annual Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study.