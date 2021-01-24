By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roxborough Aces special needs sports clinics have been on hold for almost a year now because of Covid 19 shutdowns. This time last year the group was avidly involved in weekly get-togethers at the Kendrick Rec Center working on basketball, soccer, and bowling skills. Head honcho Victor Croes and his merry band of enthusiastic volunteers provide success-oriented activities and drills that develop self-esteem in the youngsters involved. The Aces anticipate reconvening this Spring when the city hopefully loosens its playground restrictions.