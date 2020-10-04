By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roxborough Eagles suffered a heartbreaking 28-20 defeat at the hands of the Far Northeast Raiders in their home opener. The Eagles and Raiders battled tooth and nail in the hard-fought contest. The Eagles main weapon, Jack Durkin, reeled off 3 TD's runs of 50 or more yards to pace the offense. Shawn "Tiger" McDaniels and Ryan Regan added extra points. QB Tom Gontz kicked 2 extra points ( 2 pts. each) to help pace the Raiders who got TD's from Elvin Beh, Kyle Mazzanti and Rahmeek Bellmon. The Eagles are coached by Bob Campbell, Jeff Adamo, and Jim Head.