The Roxborough Rebels recently competed in a U9 tournament at the Newtown Edgmont Little League Complex. The photos are from a 6-3 victory over MSI from Chester County.The Rebels were able to reach the tournament semi-finals before falling. The Rebels Larry Markey bashed two home runs in one game including a grand slam.
SPORTS
Rox Rebels U9 team compete in Newtown tournament
The Rebels squad consists of Ryan McGaughey,Michael Kingston, David Cupchak, Evan Hliwski, Joey Omlor, Larry Markey, Chenz Sannicandro, Claude Miros, Ivan Kistler, Chance Hochstuhl, Vinny Rizzo, and Zeke McWilliams.
The U9 Rebels are coached by Bill McGaughey, Larry Markey, and Dave Cupchak.
