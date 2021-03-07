By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roxborough High Boys Basketball Team overcame a tenacious SLA Beeber squad 45-39 in a Public League battle. Roxborough employed a 2-3 zone for most of the contest forcing SLA to shoot from the perimeter,where they mostly struggled. Roxborough had balanced scoring with senior Richard Harley leading the way with 12 points. Bryan Tinneny (Shawmont) knocked down a couple of threes to help the Indians cause. SLA was paced by Rasool Dover with 13 and Maki Pettigrew adding 12.