By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roxborough Indians are excited to be out on the field this Spring
even after taking a 42-0 drubbing by Frankford in the season opener.
The Indians fought to contain one of the Public League's perennial
powerhouses but fell victim to some costly turnovers that led to some
easy scores for the Pioneers. The Public League is offering some of
its traditional Fall sports this Spring as Covid restrictions have
eased up. Unfortunately, no parents were allowed inside of Frankford's
historic stadium, yet many of them were gathered outside looking
through the fencing and cheering on their youngsters..The Roxborough
schedule should present some more favorable match-ups down the road.