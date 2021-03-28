By Rick Cawley

The Roxborough Indians are excited to be out on the field this Spring

even after taking a 42-0 drubbing by Frankford in the season opener.

The Indians fought to contain one of the Public League's perennial

powerhouses but fell victim to some costly turnovers that led to some

easy scores for the Pioneers. The Public League is offering some of

its traditional Fall sports this Spring as Covid restrictions have

eased up. Unfortunately, no parents were allowed inside of Frankford's

historic stadium, yet many of them were gathered outside looking

through the fencing and cheering on their youngsters..The Roxborough

schedule should present some more favorable match-ups down the road.

