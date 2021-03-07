By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roxborough Girls Basketball Team pulled off an amazing comeback to overcome Frankford 44-42. The Indians were down by 4 points with around 20 seconds left when Amari Ward scored to cut the Pioneers lead to 2. Ward missed the ensuing foul shot on the play but Janiyah Greer grabbed the rebound and scored to tie the game at 42. Jayla Lawrence then stole the inbounds pass and scored with only seconds left on the clock to complete the memorable turnabout. Greer led Roxborough with 19 points while Amari Ward chipped in 13. Bendu Borbor supplied most of the firepower for Frankford with 30 points. Roxborough is coached by Mark Dumsha.