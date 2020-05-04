“It’s not even safe to go to the corner store anymore,” says Precious Saye in Philadelphia.
“Here things are actually improving and that’s the kind of light at the end of the tunnel you want to see and I’m letting it shine,” says Maarja Marivoo-Parro in Tallinn, Estonia.
These are two accounts captured in coronavirus diaries airing on an area college radio station.
While most people are stuck at home and everyone is social distancing, media plays a heightened role in connecting the community. That is why WNUW at Neumann University has been collecting and broadcasting diaries of the pandemic from people in the Philadelphia area and beyond.
In the recordings, kids and adults, from eleven-year-old Emma Weill-Jones in Wissahickon to Kiecker Busch in Berlin, describe their coronavirus quarantine.
The project is the brainchild of Neumann professor and Roxborough resident, Janis Chakars, who has submitted three of his own stories describing life in Northwest Philly. “Main Street, in Manayunk, is a ghost town,” begins one of them.
Over 100 diaries and counting have been collected so far. They range from the heart wrenching to the humorous, but most commonly exhibit fortitude and the will to make the best of a bad situation.
“Airing the diaries gives ordinary people a voice in the media during the pandemic,” said Chakars. “Sharing them helps inform our community about the coronavirus experience in ways that they can relate to while making them feel less alone as they live in isolation.”
The diaries will also become a resource for historians of the future. The Neumann University library plans to archive them in a special collection and The New York Times recently referred to how the work of the “tiny college radio station in Pennsylvania” will be valuable for posterity and research.
To participate, people record themselves with any smart phone voice memo app at email it to WNUW@Neumann.edu or call the station and leave their story as a voicemail at 484-424-9687.
The corona diaries air on WNUW 98.5 LP FM every hour on the 0:15 and go out on its associated social media as well.