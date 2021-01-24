By Tom Landsmann
President of the Rox/Manayunk Conservancy
Greeting Good Citizens. Every year The Roxborough Manayunk Conservancy honors the legacy of a man who peacefully stood-up or sat-in for justice. He believed we are all equal. Philly was one of the 1st cities to embrace MLK’s Day of Service. What a remarkable way to honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.
Our RMC members, commonly referred to as “Our Band of Good Citizens,” have participated in this “MLK - Day of Service” from the very start. Our primary focus as always been ecological restoration and the beautification of our green communities’ spaces. Many of you have seen our Clean and Green signs throughout the area. We work in the community all year long.
This past year has been like no other. While many shut-in we adjusted. In 2020 we performed 56 stewardship sessions. These sessions took place at 14 separate sites. These venues were your local parks. Many of these sites are very small. Most receive absolutely no maintenance or funding from our Philadelphia Parks and Rec department. In 2020 Our Band of Good Citizens logged thousands of community service hours. Each performance was with filled with crowd pleasers like “Picking Up the Trash” and “Weeding Out Those Gardens”, tunes that young and Not-So-Young can perform well. Join us in 2021.
This year we needed an COVID-appropriate approach for MLK’s Day of Service. We needed a partner that understood the value of outside activity; Best Practices, Ecological Stewardship and Focused Engagement of the very young and Not-So Young. The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education was the logical choice. Mike Weilbacher, SCEE’s ED, handed this assignment to Steve Goin who manages SCEE’s land and facilities. Our chosen site was SCEE’s most Western Border, 3850 feet of the Schuylkill River Bike Path. This site abuts Philly’s border with Montgomery County. One side of this path is SCEE’s property. The other side of the path is an old railroad right-of-way which is overrun with invasive vines and shrubs. The task was quite daunting; restore & beautify.
While the RMC was preparing the site for volunteers Steve was engaging parents with students at SCEE’s Monkey Tail program and It’s seasoned volunteers who are accustomed to ecological tasks that like the one that we set out to accomplish. Well over 50 participants. The results exceeded all expectations.
A healthy forest has four layers. The Canopy at the top (The big trees) The herbaceous layer at the very bottom (Smaller plants). While the adults worked on clearing invasive vines from the struggling trees Steve’s team engaged about 12 kids and planted native pollinator seeds along SCEE’s side of the path. A good time was had by all.
The stats: We had 38 loopers, 12 shears and four pruners activated. We also had people parking cars and directing our volunteers to this very remote site. It would not be a crowd-pleasing performance without a good ole “Picking Up the Trash.” We ended the session with a commemorative tree planting. There were two sessions prior to this, dedicated to preparing this site for the MLK Day of Service session. Those sessions engaged ecological stewards & machinery to clear invasive brush. These prep sessions ensured a constructive session. My little spread sheet tells me we had 171 volunteer hours dedicated to this MLK 2021 session. Not a bad way to honor a life dedicated to service & justice! Not a bad start to 2021 as well.
Huge thanks to Steve and the staff at SCEE for joining our “Band of Good Citizens.” Our work is never done. The RMC will start weekly stewardship sessions in March. They will run through Early October. To get on our email list scroll down to the bottom of roxboroughmanayunkconservancy.org. Drop you name in the Stay in Touch link at the very bottom of the page. The Band of Good Citizens welcomes all participants.
Most sincere thanks to SCEE and all who participated in this and past sessions. We cannot do this alone.
