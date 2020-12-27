By Rick Cawley
For the Review
Mary Giordano received a Christmas gift this year, but it wasn’t one that could be easily wrapped. Mary, a single mother of two, was selected by the Fountain Street Auto Service to be the recipient of four brand-spanking new Bridgestone Fuzion tires for her car.
Brian Bishara, co-owner of Fountain Street Auto for the past 21 years with his father Karl, wanted to do something positive in the community and felt a free tires bestowal to an essential worker would be a small gesture of his empathy for those in need. He reflected that “I really wanted the gift to go to someone that would appreciate the help during the holidays, capping off what a lot of people would call a challenging year.”
After deciding to go forward with the offer, Bishara reached out to Carol Bond at the 5th District, Krista Wieder at the North Light Community Center, and President of the Central Manayunk Council, John Teague, to recommend an essential worker who might benefit from his generosity.
Teague jumped right in and thought of Mary Giordano because of his friendly brushes with her where she is employed at the Acme and also witnessing her kind interactions with other customers. Teague, who has been a longtime customer of Fountain Street Auto, approached Giordano with his endorsement and was delighted that she had such a positive reaction to his advocating on her behalf.
Giordano was warmly greeted at Fountain Street Auto as she dropped off her car by Bishara, Teague and Bill Higgins representing Tire Hub, who supply Bridgestone tires to service stations in our area and who had partnered with Bishara for the enterprise.
Teague is “proud to be associated with Fountain Street Auto because of their continued support of community projects” and added, “I’m glad to know such good people.”
Of course, Giordano is thrilled to be driving around our neighborhood on a snazzy set of new wheels.