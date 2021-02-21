By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roxborough travel team notched a 27-25 opening round victory over Devon Prep in the President's Day Showcase Tournament at the Competitive Edge in King Of Prussia. Finn Whittle nailed three treys in route to a leading score of 10 points while Matt McGaughey chipping in with 9. In the 2nd matchup of the tournament Roxborough fell to the Impact from Elkton, Maryland 51-50 after mounting a furious 2nd half rally. Finn Whittle scored 13 points in the 2nd half to bring Roxborough back from a 31-15 halftime deficit to a near miracle comeback. The Roxborough squad is coached by Bill Salvatore with assistance from Danny Nolasco and Frankie Rapone.