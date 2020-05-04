COMMUNITYScenes from Life in Roxborough Scenes from Life in Roxborough May 4, 2020 May 4, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Many local residents have hiked to the Tedyuscung statue along the Wissahickon. Community members have found various ways of showing their gratitude to the essential work force. Many households have taken in furry additions like Jake Pownall their newly adopted “Fitzy.” Members of our community have participated in various tributes to health workers, like this one for nurse Barbara Lynn Strain. Ryan Thomas and sister Ellie look to get some outdoor playtime whenever possible. Reese Ballingall savors a delicious diversion. Her “Walk With Reese” fundraiser has been moved from May 16 to Sept. 12 because of the lockdown. Two-year-old Jack Martin gets his first lesson in fishing from dad Bugsy. Chuck Hart made a trip to the White House to offer his advice on dealing with the pandemic to the President. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Compiled by Rick CawleyFor the Review- Advertisement - Here are a few random shots submitted by Facebook friends depicting various aspects of coping with the coronavirus. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMontco closes 8th week of coronavirus outbreak with death toll at 293Nursing staff forgoes home to care for coronavirus patientsPhotos catch Montgomery County businesses not practicing social distancingMontgomery County reports 76 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deathsMontco official: 'We're going to need to learn how to live with this virus'JBS Souderton meat packing plant closed by coronavirus; union shop steward diesMontco officials address PPE levels as coronavirus pandemic continuesSuspect arrested for theft after Willow Grove resident reports prowlerMontco officials report 159 new coronavirus cases, 31 deathsSecurity at virtual meetings examined after Norristown incident Images Videos Upcoming Events May 4 River Alive! Mon, May 4, 2020 May 5 River Alive! Tue, May 5, 2020 May 5 New Horizons Band Tue, May 5, 2020 May 6 River Alive! Wed, May 6, 2020 May 7 DigiMarCon East 2020 - Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition Thu, May 7, 2020 Submit an Event See More Events