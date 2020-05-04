COMMUNITYScenes from Life in Roxborough Scenes from Life in Roxborough May 4, 2020 May 4, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Mark Schmidt lands a three-pound Palomino Trout along the banks of the Wissahickon. Bernie Strain and Kelly D’Alessandro display a sign honoring medical personnel on the front lines. Traci Kovach spends bonding time exploring the Upper Rox Reservoir with daughters Alexandra and Aubrey. Cassidy Belz proudly shows off her “chalk art” sidewalk creation. The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds made their way across the skies of Roxborough last week. The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds made their way across the skies of Roxborough last week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Compiled by Rick CawleyFor the Review- Advertisement - Here are a few more submitted Facebook shots of people in the community going about life amidst the pandemic. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMontco closes 8th week of coronavirus outbreak with death toll at 293Nursing staff forgoes home to care for coronavirus patientsPhotos catch Montgomery County businesses not practicing social distancingMontgomery County reports 76 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deathsMontco official: 'We're going to need to learn how to live with this virus'JBS Souderton meat packing plant closed by coronavirus; union shop steward diesMontco officials address PPE levels as coronavirus pandemic continuesSuspect arrested for theft after Willow Grove resident reports prowlerMontco officials report 159 new coronavirus cases, 31 deathsSecurity at virtual meetings examined after Norristown incident Images Videos Upcoming Events May 4 River Alive! Mon, May 4, 2020 May 5 River Alive! Tue, May 5, 2020 May 5 New Horizons Band Tue, May 5, 2020 May 6 River Alive! Wed, May 6, 2020 May 7 DigiMarCon East 2020 - Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition Thu, May 7, 2020 Submit an Event See More Events