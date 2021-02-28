By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The SCH Academy Varsity Basketball hung on to take down Episcpal Academy 67-58 in a back-forth contest. After falling behind in the 1st quarter the Blue Devils came storming back to grab a lead that they never relinquished. Darius Isaac was the main catalyst for SCH with 16 points, while Bobby Markey, Tommy Markey, and Ronald Brown each chipped in with 11. Will Delaney was the big gun for Episcopal with 22 points, while Kevin McCarthy added 17. SCH seniors Bobby Markey (East Falls) and Luke Neverosky were honored prior to the game. SCH is helmed by Julian McFadden while Episcopal is coached by Brian Shanahan.